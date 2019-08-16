Finance

Moody's downgrades Indiabulls Housing Finance's long-term rating; shares fall 8%

Updated : August 16, 2019 09:45 AM IST

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares were down over 8 percent after Moodyâ€™s downgraded the companyâ€™s long term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1.

The credit rating agency also changed the outlook to negative from stable and added that it does not expect the rating to go up over the next 12-18 months.