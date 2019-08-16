Finance
Moody's downgrades Indiabulls Housing Finance's long-term rating; shares fall 8%
Updated : August 16, 2019 09:45 AM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance shares were down over 8 percent after Moodyâ€™s downgraded the companyâ€™s long term corporate family rating to Ba2 from Ba1.
The credit rating agency also changed the outlook to negative from stable and added that it does not expect the rating to go up over the next 12-18 months.
Intraday, the stock price slumped 8.63 percent to its dayâ€™s low at Rs 503.75 as against the benchmark index BSE Sensex which fell 242.45 or 0.65 percent to 37,069.08.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more