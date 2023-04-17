Monte Carlo shares rise after pent-up demand aids best ever quarterly sales

In its quarterly business update, Monte Carlo said that sales for the March quarter grew 36 percent compared to the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd., a leading branded apparel company, gained nearly 4 percent in trade on Monday after reporting healthy sales growth numbers for the March quarter.

“This quarter’s sales did not only surpass pre-Covid levels but also represented the best ever (quarter) for the company,” Monte Carlo said in its statement.

The company also said that its annual sales for the fiscal year 2023 grew 22 percent over the fiscal year 2022 and 51 percent over the fiscal year 2020 (pre-Covid period).

Monte Carlo said that the company has managed to capture a significant share of the growing demand in the Indian fashion industry by identifying early fashion trends, maintaining attractive price points, and optimising its product mix.

The company also executed its retail expansion strategy by opening 10 new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) across the country during the March quarter.

With this, the total number of EBOs increased to an impressive 356, spread across 20 states and 4 Union Territories. The company said that it has surpassed its yearly guidance of opening 40-45 new EBOs as it opened 47 new EBOs during the financial year 2022-23.

Monte Carlo currently has over 2,500 multi-brand outlets (MBOs), more than 300 SIS (shop-in-shop), 356 EBOs, and over 800 national chain stores. Additionally, it sells its products on almost all major e-commerce platforms along with its own website.

Shares of Monte Carlo are trading 2.14 percent higher at Rs 681.