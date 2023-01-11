Monte Carlo Fashions shares end higher after December quarter revenue jumps 12%

Monte Carlo Fashions continues to hold its growth guidance for the year at 20-25 percent.

Shares of Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. ended 4.18 percent higher at Rs 699.25 per piece on BSE on Wednesday after the company recorded strong sales in the December quarter following rising demand across all of its verticals.

As per the company’s recent business update, the revenue grew by approximately 12 percent year-on-year in the December quarter compared to the same period a year ago. For the nine-month period ending in December 2022, the revenue surged 19 percent aided by pent-up demand.

The popular fashion brand witnessed its best quarterly sales in the December quarter led by solid brand equity among consumers, the latest fashion products, and superior quality on the back of substantial end-of-season sales and encouraging festive season across India.

Monte Carlo Fashions continues to hold its growth guidance for the year at 20-25 percent. The company also maintains its yearly growth guidance of launching 40-45 new exclusive brand outlets (EBOs).

The clothing company has dodged volatility induced by higher raw material prices by optimising its product mix, rationalising overheads, and passing on the costs to consumers.

In the December quarter, Monte Carlo Fashions added 13 new exclusive brand outlets, spread over the Northern, Central, and Eastern regions, taking the total count to 347 across 20 states and 4 Union Territories across India.