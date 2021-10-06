Moneycontrol Pro: Tech Mahindra in focus, here’s why

Sharing a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Madhuchanda Dey of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that she is tracking closely, Tech Mahindra. The company is seen surpassing the modest guidance of double-digit organic revenue growth quite comfortably in FY22. Despite the strong revenue and earnings visibility, the stock remains the cheapest IT stock from the largecap space, with an undemanding valuation at 18.8 times FY23 expected earnings, offering great value.

Sharing a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Madhuchanda Dey of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that she is tracking closely, Tech Mahindra.

The stock has underperformed in recent times. The company had posted a strong set of numbers in Q1. The revenue performance was impressive and broad-based across verticals.

Deal wins were strong and the pipeline looked robust. While wage revision and supply-side pressures suppressed margins, the company has ample levers to arrest the decline even amidst supply-side constraints.

For Tech Mahindra, in addition to the 5G rollout from the network side, preparing enterprise infrastructure for 5G adoption is an area of opportunity that can translate into meaningful business, and early signs of that are clearly visible.

FY22 is a year to rally and the company is seen surpassing the modest guidance of double-digit organic revenue growth quite comfortably.

Telecom could be a very meaningful opportunity in FY23. Despite the strong revenue and earnings visibility, the stock remains the cheapest IT stock from the largecap space, with an undemanding valuation at 18.8 times FY23 expected earnings, offering great value especially seen in the context of huge tailwinds for the sector and the company.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.