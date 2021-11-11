Moneycontrol Pro: Sona BLW Precision in focus, here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agrawal of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Sona BLW Precision.

This is an auto component manufacturer. The company performed well in Q2FY22, its revenue grew 52 percent year on year (YoY) and its mid-term margin came in at around 26.4 percent.

The company generated nearly 22 percent of total revenue from EVs in Q2FY22 and has already attained a leading position in this space.

The company has been able to develop a wide array of products. During the quarter, the company added three new EV programmes taking the total EV programme count to around 20. Out of which, 13 programmes are yet to commence production.

The company has an orderbook of around Rs 13,600 crore, which gives strong earnings visibility.

The stock trades at around 46.9 FY22 projected earnings, which is at an elevated level. However, given the strong earnings visibility, fundamentals of business and massive growth opportunities, investors are advised to include this company in their portfolio.

