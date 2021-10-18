Moneycontrol Pro: Ramkrishna Forgings in focus, here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agarwal of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about the stock he is tracking closely, Ramkrishna Forgings.

In terms of Q2FY22 numbers, on a sequential basis, the company witnessed a significant improvement in its quarterly numbers as demand picked up sharply.

Revenue recorded significant growth and operating margin came in at a multi-quarter high.

In terms of the outlook for domestic business – after the lockdown restrictions were eased, the commercial vehicle (CV) industry started recovering at a decent pace, as the economy started gradually strengthening. Demand has picked up and has almost reached pre-COVID levels. In terms of export business, the demand for Class 8 trucks in North America is turning strong. The company has also forayed into the South American market.

Further, the company continues to devote significant resources to develop new products to cater to its clients and for acquiring new businesses from existing clients.

Moreover, the company has received orders worth Rs 620 crore from 8 contracts during the quarter from various geographies and businesses.

Another important trigger for the company is the rising content per vehicle due to new products. This is expected to help the company outperform the industry.

The company’s stock is currently trading at around 17.2 times FY23 earnings, which is very reasonable. It is advisable to buy into this business for the long term.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.