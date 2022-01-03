Moneycontrol Pro: Page Industries in focus; here’s why

In Moneycontrol Pro, Ideas for Profit, Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Page Industries.

In Moneycontrol Pro, Ideas for Profit, Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol.Com talks about a stock that he is tracking closely, Page Industries.

The company plans to open 150-200 exclusive business outlets every year and is ramping up its eCommerce presence. Page Industries is enhancing its manufacturing capacity from 250 million pieces to 420 million pieces over the next three years and it also aims to reach the revenue of USD 1 billion over the next five years which indicates healthy double-digit growth.

The stock is currently trading at 72 times its FY23 estimated earnings, long-term investors can add the stock.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.