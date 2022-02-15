Moneycontrol Pro: MAS Financial in focus; here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Madhuchanda Dey of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that she is tracking closely, MAS Financial Services.

MAS Financial is a small NBFC with a presence across mostly the western Indian states and lending predominantly to small and medium enterprises. The stock had a big underperformance in the past two years on account of concerns about asset quality as well as growth.

The December quarter result, however, aptly brings up the strength of this company as asset quality remains nearly pristine despite successive waves of COVID and the more conservative NPA recognition circular of the central bank.

It has negligible restructured assets and carries proper provision. In fact, what should be music to the ears of the investors is that thanks to the strong balance sheet and return to normalcy MAS is embarking on growth and is looking to grow its book by at least 20 to 25 percent every year and is beefing up its distribution channels for the same.

However, as has been the DNA of this company, the growth will be calibrated without losing sight of asset quality. The valuation is at its historic lows at a discount to its IPO valuation.

