Moneycontrol Pro: Lower execution, sluggish capex led to underperformance of Engineers India

Engineers India has underperformed due to sluggish capex in the hydrocarbon space, lower crude or oil prices, and dropping project execution led by the second wave of COVID-19.

Engineers India has underperformed due to sluggish capex in the hydrocarbon space, lower crude or oil prices, and dropping project execution led by the second wave of COVID-19.

The engineering services company's order book, which used to be around Rs 11,000 crore by the end of fiscal 2019, has dropped to around Rs 8,200 crore currently. This is likely a short-term issue and orders are deferred but the pipeline is still quite strong.

Additionally, the current order book is almost three times its annual revenue, which provides very good revenue visibility.

The execution has not suffered much. To put in perspective, in the June quarter, Engineers India’s revenue saw a strong 57 percent year-on-year increase led by strong execution and orders in hand. The firm’s project business reported strong 92 percent year-on-year growth.

Nevertheless, the market seems to be too worried as the stock is down close to 26 percent from March this year, it is trading 10 times its fiscal 22 estimated earnings and offers a dividend yield of almost 4 to 5 percent.

In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, Moneycontrol.com’s Jitendra Gupta gets more details on the company’s performance and more.

Watch the video for more

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.