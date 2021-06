Burger King India is the stock in focus, as with the reduction in COVID-19 cases, several state governments have announced unlock measures and allowed dining restaurants to operate, which will lead to recovery in the stock.

The space of store additions is expected to be strong with the company aiming to add 50 percent new restaurants over the next two years.

The company has introduced new products such as wraps, and rice, as well as new flavours such as peri peri and makhani. Apart from this, it plans to sell coffees which will drive the same-store sales growth (SSG) growth.

Expect significant improvement in profitability, going ahead, driving by operating leverage and benefits of economies of scale.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Bharat Gianani gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

