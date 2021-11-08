Moneycontrol Pro ideas for profit: Laurus Labs in focus, here’s why

The key risk to watch is the raw material dependence on China.

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Anubhav Sahu of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Laurus Labs.

Laurus Labs has corrected in line with the pharmaceutical sector due to commodity inflation. In addition, the company also reported the impact of destocking of antiretroviral active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). However as new growth levers are taking shape, it is a good time to start looking at the scrip from the long-term perspective. Currently, the company’s synthesis business is undergoing a transition.

Additionally, the company is seeing a strong pickup in fermentation opportunity backed by expansion. Laurus Labs plans to increase fermentation capacity to 10 lakh litres.

The key risk to watch is the raw material dependence on China. The recent steps toward diversification add to its conviction for the scrip.

The company's sales rose 5.68 percent to Rs 1203.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2021.

However, its net profit declined 16.6 percent to Rs 201.90 crore as against Rs 242.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2020.

