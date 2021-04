Moneycontrol Pro Ideas for Profit: Here's why Thangamayil Jewellery is in focus

In a few Ideas for Profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Thangamayil Jewellery.

The company is focusing on opening new small format stores, which will help in optimising the capex. The company is trading at around 8 times its FY23 earnings. Hence there is a huge scope of rerating for Thangamayil Jewellery so it is advised to buy the stock.