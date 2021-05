The US market showcased steady market share gains in Lupin’s key drugs Albuterol and Levothyroxine. Product rationalisation has also helped in margin improvement.

The US market which constitutes about 40 percent of sales, though the last few quarters were impacted, medium-term prospects for the company is bright. The company is expecting to clock 20 percent market share in Albuetrol by end of FY22.

The company’s operating margin is also likely to improve to 20-22 percent in the next 2 years.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol’s Anubhav Sahu gets more details on the company’s performance.

