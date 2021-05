In Ideas for Profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Neha Dave of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock she is tracking closely, Home First Finance.

Despite operating in a relatively riskier segment, with exposure to low and middle-income, the company’s asset quality has held up well. The pandemic has impacted the profitability and loan growth of the company in FY21.

Return ratios are expected to improve over the next couple of years as the leverage increases. In the near term, the stock upside is expected to be driven by earnings growth.

Home First Finance is a multi-year growth opportunity available at a reasonable price, making it a worthy bet.