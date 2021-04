Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd has over six decades of experience in the electroplating chemical industry, commanding close to 32 percent market share.

Despite the stress caused by COVID-19, the company remained profitable.

In the last 13 years, the company has never incurred a loss. It gives a strong competitive advantage accreting close to 18-20 percent operating margins.

The business generates strong free cash and it requires very little capital. It has surplus cash in the books of about Rs 175 crore close to 40 percent of net worth and 20 percent of its current market capitalisation.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Jitendra Gupta gets details on the company’s performance.

