Barbeque Nation in focus, here’s why

Barbeque Nation is opening extended kitchens in key catchment areas to further scale the delivery business.

Barbeque Nation's Q1FY22 revenues were affected by lockdowns and restrictions owing to the second wave of COVID-19. However with the various state governments unlocking the economy, the company's dine-in segment is witnessing a 61 percent recovery of pre-COVID levels in June.

The company’s delivery business has gained strong traction, reaching 15 percent of revenues in the last fiscal.

The company is opening extended kitchens in key catchment areas to further scale the delivery business. It has already started extended kitchens in four cities and will be scaled up, going ahead.

The store expansion plan is expected to resume in FY22 as the company is planning to open 20 new restaurants.

With the people preferring branded hotels in the wake of COVID-19, it is expected that companies like Barbeque Nation to benefit.

The company has raised Rs 100 crore via preferential allotment and is adequately capitalised to tap on future growth opportunities.

The stock is trading at 15 times FY23 EV/EBITDA projections, which is at a steep discount to the leading QSR players.

