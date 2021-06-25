Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Amara Raja is in focus, here’s why

    Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Amara Raja is in focus, here’s why

    Profile image
    By CNBC-TV18 | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Sharing a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Agrawal of Moneycontrol.com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Amara Raja.

    (Edited by : Dipika)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Aim to lead in 2-wheeler & passenger car radial tyres; expect revenue from SUVs, CSUVs to increase: CEAT

    Next Article

    Ashok Leyland forms ESG committee to lead its sustainability agenda

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,114.50 -39.00
    Titan Company1,756.20 -24.65
    NTPC116.35 -1.65
    Asian Paints3,000.40 -42.85
    HUL2,457.20 -32.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,114.60 -38.75
    NTPC116.25 -1.80
    Titan Company1,755.60 -25.00
    Asian Paints3,001.55 -41.35
    HUL2,458.30 -31.60
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,161.85 48.70
    Axis Bank757.35 18.20
    SBI426.75 9.55
    JSW Steel694.50 15.50
    Hindalco377.05 8.00
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,161.75 48.50
    Axis Bank757.45 18.40
    SBI427.00 9.90
    ICICI Bank645.15 11.35
    Larsen1,526.05 21.95

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.19750.03750.05
    Euro-Rupee88.65900.16200.18
    Pound-Rupee103.2410-0.0320-0.03
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66970.00090.14
    View More