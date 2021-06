Giving a few Ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nandish U Shah of Moneycontrol.com spoke about a stock that he has been tracking closely, CCL Products.

CCL Products has been in the business of processing green coffee. It is currently one of the largest private green-label instant coffee manufacturers. The company management has guided for a volume growth of 10-15 percent in FY22.

The stock is now trading at a P/E multiple of 19 times based on FY23 earnings, as compared to an average mean P/E of 22 times for the last five years.

Investors can ambulate this stock at current levels and add on declines for the long-term.