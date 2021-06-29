Moneycontrol Pro: Here’s why SBI Card is in focus

Sharing a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Neha Dave of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that she is tracking closely, SBI Card.

It essentially is a consumption play in the financial services place. It tends to benefit from the fading of the second wave of COVID-19. The company has cemented its strong position as the second-largest issuer of credit cards after HDFC Bank, while growing higher than the industry average in FY21 despite the destruction. The growth is likely to accelerate further as economy normalises and spending increases.

In terms of valuations, the company is trading at around 50 times estimated earnings for FY23 which is a very rich valuation.

Despite the pricey valuation, SBI Card’s strong market position, growth prospects, strong parentage and superior return ratio makes it a worthy bet for long-term investors.

SBI Card is currently trading at around Rs 965 on the NSE, being up by almost 14.90 percent in the last six months.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.