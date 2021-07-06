Moneycontrol Pro: Here’s why Karur Vysya Bank is in focus

Sharing a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Madhuchanda Dey of Moneycontrol.Com talked about a stock that she is tracking closely, Karur Vysya Bank.

The bank has underperformed despite a decent performance in the final quarter of FY21. The company reported gross slippage of 1.8 percent of loans, which was the lowest in the past five years.

Restructuring at 1.8 percent advances was also much lower than the earlier guidance.

Corporate book of the bank is largely clean and the company has been onboarding new retail and SME clients digitally.

Loan growth is coming back driven by secured loans like gold and retail.

The bank largely has a retail deposit base with retail term deposits plus low-cost CASA deposits forming close to 96 percent of total deposits. Focusing on quality resulted in a fall in the cost of the deposits, lending stability to interest margins.

Given the bank’s trajectory of an uptick in ROA and the pandemic receding, valuation at 0.6 times FY23 adjusted book, offers downside support.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.