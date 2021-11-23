Moneycontrol Pro: Here’s why investors should accumulate Shemaroo Ent for long-term

Shemaroo is a media and entertainment company with a large content library and presence across traditional and digital space. In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Nitin Sharma of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Shemaroo Entertainment.

The company’s 52 percent revenue comes from the traditional media, while 48 percent comes from digital space. Within the digital space, 50 percent of the revenue is generated through its YouTube channels and the rest from syndication and ShemarooMe.

On the traditional side, revenues are generated from its two TV channels, broadcast syndication, and home entertainment.

"We estimate that digital revenue will grow at a CAGR of 30 percent over the next two to three years, driven by 22 percent growth in the digital media industry over the same period," said Sharma.

"We expect traditional revenue to grow at 30 percent over the next two years on a low base and to be broadly driven by the rise in TV subscriptions."

"We estimate that the group revenue should grow at a CAGR of 33 percent for the next two years, while EBITDA margin should reach 19 to 20 percent by FY23."

At the current market price, Shemaroo trades at FY23 PE of seven times, below its long-term average, and offers the opportunity to investors to accumulate the stock.

