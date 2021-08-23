Moneycontrol Pro: GMM Pfaudler expects 20 to 22% growth from India operations

GMM Pfaudler has guided for a growth rate of 20 to 22 percent in India operations, while international business is likely to witness a stable growth rate as they enter newer markets.

GMM Pfaudler is one of the leading manufacturer and supplier of engineered equipment and system for critical applications, mainly used by speciality chemicals agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals. It has nearly more than 50 percent market share in glass-lined equipment in India and globally as a market share of around 10 to 12 percent.

In FY21 three acquisitions were completed by GMM in India and overseas. One of them includes the former International, which is a leading player for corrosion resistance technologies, systems and related services.

The company reported June quarter results ahead of expectations and margins Pfaudler Inc improving from 7 percent to 10 percent. The consolidated order book increased to Rs 1700 crores with order inflow higher by 58 percent. The company is increasing production capacity in India and Brazil to address the growth opportunities.

GMM has guided for a growth rate of 20 to 22 percent in India operations, while international business is likely to witness a stable growth rate as they enter newer markets.

In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, Moneycontrol.com’s Nandish Shah gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

Watch the video for more

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.