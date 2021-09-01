Moneycontrol Pro: CCL Products in focus, here’s why

CCL Products is one of the largest processor and exporter of instant coffee globally, and it enjoys a 10 percent market share in the global instant coffee private label market. In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, Moneycontrol.com’s Nandish Shah gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

CCL Products is one of the largest processor and exporter of instant coffee globally, and it enjoys a 10 percent market share in the global instant coffee private label market.

It has plants located in India, Vietnam, and Switzerland. The company deals in two segments B2B and B2C with around 90 percent of the revenues coming from B2B.

Despite the COVID hiccups consolidated revenues, EBITDA, and net profit grew by 13 percent, 15 percent, and 14 percent year-on-year respectively, for the June 2021 quarter.

In the short to medium term, CCL is on the verge of commercial production of 3,500 tonnes at Vietnam in September 2021.

In addition, new packing plant in India has already been completed in the June quarter, and commercial production is likely to begin in the September 2021 quarter, which will lead to higher share of small packs, which is around 15 percent of volumes.

CCL is planning to double its capacity in Vietnam, the plant is likely to be operational from October 2022 onwards.

In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, Moneycontrol.com’s Nandish Shah gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

Watch the video for more

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.