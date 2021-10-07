Moneycontrol Pro: Bharat Dynamics in focus, here’s why

Sharing a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Jitendra Gupta of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock he is tracking closely, Bharat Dynamics. Bharat Dynamics has recently corrected to very attractive levels. The stock is trading at about 10 times its FY23 estimated earnings and is offering a dividend yield of close to 3 percent. The company has a strong orderbook, robust balance sheet and a good earnings visibility.

Watch the accompanying video for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.