Moneycontrol Pro: Axis Bank in focus, here’s why

In a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Madhuchanda Dey of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that she is tracking closely, Axis Bank.

Axis Bank has lost close to 13 percent in the past three weeks thereby underperforming both, the Bank Nifty and Nifty50 by a substantial margin.

While there were some disappointments in the quarterly earnings, overall the bank delivered a very strong show.

Asset quality picture was much improved with lower net slippage and miniscule restructuring.

Provision cover was maintained at a healthy 70 percent.

The bank is sitting on a buffer provision of close to 160 basis points (bps) of advances. However, being overcautious, growth suffered and overall loan book grew by 10 percent which was much lower than its peers.

The book nevertheless has increasingly de-risked. Axis Bank’s key strength is its superior liability reflected in the competitive cost of funds.

Analysts see Axis Bank coming back to growth trajectory as macro improves.

As the excess liquidity in the balance sheet wanes, margins should look up too. With a comfortable capital position, the bank is suitably placed to gain market share.

The stock’s valuation is at 1.9 times FY23 expected adjusted book trades at a discount to its larger peers. The valuation gap is seen narrowing with a return of growth.

