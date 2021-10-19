Moneycontrol Pro: Avanti Feeds in focus, here’s why

Sharing a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Sachin Pal of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Avanti Feeds. The company is the largest shrimp manufacturer in the country with a market share of around 45-50 percent. The stock has been a large underperformer in the last 18 months and is still down around 40 percent from its all-time highs. As the company is one of the best players in the global shrimp industry, investors can go long on this stock.

Sharing a few ideas for profit from Moneycontrol Pro, Sachin Pal of Moneycontrol.Com spoke about a stock that he is tracking closely, Avanti Feeds.

The company is the largest shrimp manufacturer in the country with a market share of around 45-50 percent. The company has a topline of around Rs 4,500 crore of which around 80 percent comes from the shrimp business and the balance 20 percent comes from export of processed shrimps to US, Europe and other countries.

The performance of the business in the last 18 months has been quite decent despite the COVID-19 disruptions. However, the margins in the past couple of quarters have taken a major hit due to sharp rise in input cost as well as surge in container freight rates and shipping trade.

The company has been facing some growth challenges since 2018 due to prolonged slump in the global shrimp industry. However, things are shaping up well for the business as there are green shoots emerging in the sector due to reopening of the global economy as well as the reopening of bars and restaurants across various countries.

The management is also looking forward to diversifying its presence into the fish and pet feed market, which could turn out to be a very good growth engine in the next couple of years.

The stock has been a very large underperformer in the last 18 months and is still down around 40 percent from its all-time highs. Investors can look forward to go long on this stock as Avanti Feeds is one of the best plays in the global shrimp industry.

Watch the accompanying video for more details.

Catch all live stock market action here.