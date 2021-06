Market

Monday’s top brokerage calls: SAIL, Sun TV, DLF and more

Updated : June 14, 2021 09:11 AM IST

Among brokerages, CLSA has upgraded DLF's rating to Buy while Goldman Sachs says BHEL does not warrant the current high multiple. Here are the top brokerage calls for today.

CNBC-TV18

JPMorgan on SAIL | Strong Q4 for SAIL, but margin should ease given coking coal spike, JPMorgan says.

Citi on SAIL | Citi raised FY22-23 EBITDA estimates for SAIL on higher volume and prices.

CLSA on Lupin | CLSA maintained a Sell rating with a target price of Rs 1,080 per share.

CLSA on Sun TV Network | Sun TV’s ad revenue revival is likely in Q2FY22, CLSA says.

Macquarie on Sun TV Network | Sun TV posted a healthy 7 percent YoY growth in subscription revenue in Q4, the brokerage noted.

Nomura on Sun TV Network | Sun TV’s Q4 was largely in-line but Nomura sees lack of catalysts.

Goldman Sachs on BHEL | The brokerage said BHEL delivered a disappointing quarter and it does not warrant the current high multiple. It maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

CLSA on BHEL | CLSA says the quarter was weak given the company's execution. It cut FY22 EPS by 7 percent and maintains a Sell rating.

Kotak Institutional Equities on BHEL | The brokerage said that BHEL reported weak results on execution, gross margin & working capital.

JPMorgan on DLF | The brokerage takes DLF’s guidance of a 30 percent growth in pre-sales in FY22 as a positive. It says DLF's FY21 results re-inforce the view that the residential cycle has turned a corner.

CLSA on DLF | DLF maintained its exit rental guidance of Rs 4,300-4,400 crore by March 2023, CLSA said, as it upgraded rating on the stock to Buy.

Morgan Stanley on DLF | The brokerage maintained an Overweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 299 per share.

Published : June 14, 2021 09:11 AM IST