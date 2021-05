Market

Monday’s top brokerage calls: Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and more

Updated : May 03, 2021 11:12 AM IST

Among brokerages, JPMorgan has a Neutral stance on Reliance Industries as it sees meaningful downside risks to earnings. Here are the top brokerage calls for today.

JPMorgan on Reliance Industries | JPMorgan has a Neutral stance on Reliance Industries as it sees meaningful downside risks to earnings.

Macquarie on Reliance Industries | Macquarie has Underperform on RIL with a target of Rs 1,350 per share.

Jefferies on Reliance Industries | Jefferies has a Buy call on Reliance Industries but cut FY22 EPS estimate by 2 percent.

Nomura on Reliance Industries | Nomura maintains Buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 2,400 per share.

Credit Suisse on Reliance Industries | The brokerage has a Neutral stance on Reliance Industries with a target below the CMP.

Morgan Stanley on Reliance Industries | The brokerage house maintains Overweight call on Reliance Industries with FY20-23 earnings CAGR seen at 23%

CLSA on IndusInd Bank | CLSA maintains a Buy call on IndusInd Bank. It finds current valuations undemanding.

Jefferies on Reliance Industries | Jefferies has a Buy call on IndusInd Bank as it sees a further leg-down in credit cost that will lift RoA from FY22.

Nomura on IndusInd Bank | Nomura has a Buy call on IndusInd Bank, but it sees rising COVID-19 cases impairing the growth in high-touch businesses.

JPMorgan on Marico | Marico’s market share gains remain healthy across brands, JPMorgan says after the company's Q4 results on Friday.

Macquarie on Marico | Consumer acceptance of sharp price hikes enhances comfort on near-term margin for Marico, Macquarie says.

Citi on Persistent Systems | Citi maintains a Sell rating and raised EPS by 3-4 percent for FY22-23 given the company's good deal flow and growth visibility.

CLSA on Persistent Systems | Persistent Systems' beat to Q4 estimates driven by a sharp cut in non-operating expenses, CLSA says.

Macquarie on Persistent Systems | Macquarie raises FY22/23 EPS estimate for Persistent Systems by 10%/15%.

Citi on AU Small Finance Bank | Citi lowers FY22/FY23 profit estimates for the bank by 17%/3%.

Nomura on AU Small Finance Bank | Nomura is concerned about the aggressive disbursals done by AU Small Fin Bank in past two quarters.

