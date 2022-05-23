Monday's top brokerage calls: Indian Hotels, NTPC, Shree Cement and Paytm

UBS on Indian Hotels

| The hospitality sector has noted a significant recovery in the business segment while leisure, too, continued to perform well. This accelerating recovery provides a better growth visibility.

CLSA on Steel Sector | The brokerage firm has downgraded Tata Steel to 'underperform' from 'buy' with a target cut to Rs 1,120 from Rs 1,645. CLSA noted that domestic steel prices will correct as demand-supply balance weakens. The brokerage firm also said that it sees no near-term upside catalysts for the sector.

GS on Shree Cement | The brokerage firm has noted that the increase in packing and forwarding charges will hurt profitability. The quarter 4 revenue are below expectations while volumes are marginally below its peer.

GS on Paytm | The cash burn has improved for the fintech company. The growth momentum for financial services and cloud businesses remains robust.

Jefferies on NTPC | The brokerage firm has raised the EPS estimates for FY23-24 by 2 to 3 percent as the statutory corporation recorded above expectation profits in quarter 4.