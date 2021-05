Market

Monday's top brokerage calls: HDFC, Dabur and more

Updated : May 10, 2021 08:54 AM IST

Among brokerages, CLSA upgraded HDFC to 'buy' after March quarter results while JPMorgan, Macquarie and HSBC were also bullish on the stock. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs downgraded Dabur to 'sell' after Q4 results. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:

CNBCTV18.com

CLSA on HDFC: The brokerage upgraded the stock to 'buy' with a target at Rs 3,000 per share. It finds incremental risk-reward favourable for the firm.

JPMorgan on HDFC: The brokerage maintains an 'overweight' call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,860 per share. It added that loan disbursements were up sharply and asset quality is largely in control.

Macquarie on HDFC: The brokerage has an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,835 per share. It believes, core price-to-book value at 1.7x FY23e, is cheap for the lender.

HSBC on HDFC: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,900 per share. However, it cut the FY22/23 estimates for the NBFC on lower growth.

Goldman Sachs on Dabur: The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'sell' with a target at Rs 401 per share. It is bearish given the challenges to revenue growth.

Jefferies on Dabur: The brokerage has a 'hold' call on the stock with a target at Rs 560 per share. It cut EPS estimates by 3-6 percent.

JPMorgan on Dabur: The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'neutral' with the target cut to Rs 570 per share from Rs 600 earlier. It also cut FY22/23 EPS by 3-4 percent on lower margin and higher tax rate assumptions.

CLSA on Bandhan Bank: The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'underperform' with a target at Rs 300 per share. Bank's March quarter performance was weak due to high provisions, it added.

Jefferies on Bandhan Bank: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock but cut its target to Rs 400 per share. It cut earnings estimates by 13 percent for FY22 and 11 percent for FY23.

Credit Suisse on Bandhan Bank: The brokerage has a 'neutral' all on the stock with a target at Rs 330 per share. It added that overdue and credit costs are likely to remain elevated.

JPMorgan on Avenue Supermarts: The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'underperform' and cut its target to Rs 2,700 per share. It finds risk-rewards unfavorable amidst uncertainty and a competitive landscape.

Nomura on UltraTech: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 7,650 per share. EBITDA is ahead on stronger volume and profit is impacted by lower other income, said the brokerage.

CLSA on IDFC First Bank: The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'underperform' but raised its target to Rs 59 per share from Rs 50 earlier. It added that asset quality risk remains due to COVID-19 and large exposure to Vodafone Idea.

Published : May 10, 2021 08:54 AM IST