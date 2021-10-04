Monday's top brokerage calls: Avenue Supermarts, Sun Pharma and more

Macquarie on Cummins |

The company's shares have over-reacted and demand impact would be limited, says Macquarie. Only demand pullback could be seen in low horsepower segment which accounts for a small 3-4 percent portion of total topline, the brokerage said.

Macquarie on Jubilant Pharmova | Roorkee import alert and Sartans pricing should dent the company's profitability, the brokerage said. Macquarie believes FY22 to be another tough year, but says stock valuations are supportive and the company's radiopharma business' prospects in the long term appear strong.

Morgan Stanley on gas companies | Gas price hike significantly raises earnings for ONGC and Oil India while adding another pillar to earnings upgrade for Reliance Industries.

Bernstein on Sun Pharma | Bromsite Patent is unlikely to have a material impact on the company's earnings, according to the brokerage. Bromsite Patent loss will likely accelerate generic entry to 2022, Bernstein added.