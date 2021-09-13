Momentumisers: Vodafone Idea in focus, here’s why

Going by the price action, there has been serious momentum on the Vodafone Idea stock. On Thursday itself, it rallied about 9 percent from lows, ended about 4.5 percent higher. All of last week, in four trading sessions, the stock was up 16 percent and it is up 38 percent in the month of September itself.

The shares of Vodafone Idea plunged over 2 percent Monday to Rs 8.28 after enjoying a price rally last week. Last Thursday, the stock rallied about 9 percent from lows, ended about 4.5 percent higher.

All of last week, in four trading sessions, the stock was up 16 percent and it is up 38 percent in the month of September itself.

It is above 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages (DMA), all the technical analysts or experts will be watching out for the 200-DMA with the stock being about Re 1 away from where it is right now, Rs 9.50.

September futures also saw an open interest build-up of almost 9-10 percent in the previous trading sessions, a lot of long positions being added and a lot of shares being marked for delivery.

Last week, on September 7 and September 8, nearly 30 crore shares were marked for delivery and on September 9, almost 9 crore shares were marked for delivery.

Last week, daily deliverable average was close to around 22.5 crore shares, which is more than two times of what has been seen in the last three months, and this month itself, nearly 17 crore shares have been marked on a daily basis on an average.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.