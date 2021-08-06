Momentumisers: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel in focus, here’s why

It has been an interesting week for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd. Vodafone Idea closed at its 14-month low on Thursday and conversely Bharti Airtel advanced to its 6-month high and was just 4 percent away from its life-high.

Vodafone Idea has declined as much as 28 percent in the last one week and 34 percent in the last one month. As against that, Bharti Airtel has advanced by nearly 7 percent in the last one week and 14 percent in the last one month.

In the cash market movement for Vodafone Idea - over the last four-days, there has been a 2.5 times jump in its average daily volumes, deliverable volumes are also up – 55 percent higher as compared to the last one month’s averages.

For Bharti Airtel as well, there has been a surge in volumes. Its four-day average volumes coming at around 2.3 times against its monthly average; deliverable volumes also are up by nearly 55 percent.

