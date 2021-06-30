Momentumisers: Nelco in focus, here’s why

Nelco is in focus considering there had been a sharp 17 percent upmove in the stock on Tuesday. It closed at a life-high and more importantly, in the last five days, it has moved up as much as 49 percent outperforming the NSE 500, which has largely been flattish in the same period. The stock is currently selling at around Rs 376 on the stock exchange.

This momentum is backed by the volumes because the five-day average daily volumes are 2.6 times compared to the one-month daily volumes. Similarly, deliverable volume is also at 1.9 times as compared to the one-month volumes.

Because the stock has sharply run up, the supports are a bit far off from the current levels, seen at Rs 275 and Rs 267.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Agam Vakil for more details.