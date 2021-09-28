Momentumisers: Motherson Sumi in focus, here’s why

Motherson Sumi Systems is an auto ancillary name; it is expected that the global supply disruptions are going to get sorted out and then Motherson Sumi could be a potential beneficiary as well.

Motherson Sumi Systems is an auto ancillary name; it is expected that the global supply disruptions are going to get sorted out and then Motherson Sumi could be a potential beneficiary as well.

The stock moved yesterday, September 27, it ended at the high point of the day as the auto sector, on the whole, was doing quite well.

Looking at the traded data on the NSE - that's the total traded volumes as well as the delivery volumes, they were much higher than the 7-day average, by around 50 percent to 35 percent or so.

In terms of the Futures market, remember, there will be an expiry in the next few days, but there was a big build-up in the October series as well suggesting that some of those long positions could be getting rolled over. In terms of technical levels, yesterday ended at the high point of the day and it conquered the 20-50 as well as 100-day moving average (DMAs), so it crossed a crucial technical level as well.

Just in June of this year, the stock was around Rs 275 and from there, it saw a nearly 20 percent correction, so the auto space is going to do well and Motherson Sumi could be the stock that one should be tracking.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Nigel Dsouza for more details.