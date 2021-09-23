Momentumisers: LIC Housing Finance in focus, here’s why

LIC Housing Finance has outperformed the Nifty and the Bank Nifty over the last one week as well as in the last one month.

LIC Housing Finance has outperformed the Nifty and the Bank Nifty over the last one week as well as in the last one month.

Weekly change, it’s up close to 2.5 percent versus 0.25 percent gain on Bank Nifty and the Nifty.

Monthly change, it's up about 17.2 percent when compared to 5.2 percent gain on Bank Nifty and about close to 6.5 percent gain on Nifty as well.

The daily trading volume yesterday, September 22, was perhaps the highest in the last month at close to Rs 408 crore which is up 4.5 times on a month-on-month basis. So, delivery volume yesterday was about 38.7 percent.

On a technical level, looking at the stock price, which is at Rs 430.7, it just broke its 200-day moving average (DMA) yesterday, which was at Rs 425 and it's slightly below the 100-DMA, which is around Rs 440 per share; more upside is likely.

It has topped the previous high of Rs 428.45 on September 8.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Abhishek Kothari for more details.