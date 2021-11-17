Momentumisers: Key factors behind NIIT's surge

Yesterday, November 16, NIIT Limited was up 7 percent and reached a lifetime-high; over the past five days it has moved up as much as 38 percent and is backed by big volumes as well.

Yesterday, November 16, NIIT Limited was up 7 percent and reached a lifetime-high; over the past five days it has moved up as much as 38 percent and is backed by big volumes as well, just the five-day volumes are up 2.5 times as compared to its one-month average volume and similarly its deliverable volumes are also 1.9 times its average one-month volumes.

Considering that it has seen such a sharp upmove over the last few days, its supports are a little further away from the current market price of Rs 442. Its three days low is around Rs 349 and its 20-day moving average (DMA) is at Rs 339.

The reason, of course, behind such an upmove is strong earnings, a 40 percent growth on a year-on-year basis, but the management has also upped its guidance for the full year and that's the reason why there is so much strength in NIIT Limited.

