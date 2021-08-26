Momentumisers: Key factors behind HDFC Life’s surge

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited has outperformed Nifty in the last week. However, it has underperformed in the last month. So, momentum seems to be picking up over here as volumes are increasing as well.

Looking at weekly change, HDFC Life is up 3 percent versus 1.1 percent gain on Nifty. Monthly change, HDFC Life is up 3.5 percent versus 5.5 percent gain that is seen on Nifty.

On volume data, the daily trading volume has increased from Rs 122 odd crore as of August 12 to about Rs 523 crore as of yesterday, August 25, which is up about 4.3 times. Yesterday's delivery volume was also pretty strong at about 40.3 percent.

On a technical level, yesterday, the stock crossed its 50-day moving average (DMA), 100-DMA as well as 200-DMA.

On the fundamental side, the declining trend in COVID-19 cases is a positive for life insurance companies and August data in terms of business momentum will improve with the unlocking of the economy.

