Momentumisers: Key factors behind Astral Limited's surge

Astral Limited was up around 7 percent yesterday, October 4. For the year, it's up around 76 percent and at the volume picture, it's surged with huge volumes; 3 times the average volumes are seen on a normal trading session.

In terms of the turnover that the company did, it was equal to the turnover of the last 5 days at which the stock trades.

The stock price right now is comfortably above the different levels, 20-50-100 and 200-day moving average (DMA) and in terms of the action from the option space, the open interest surged almost 50 percent, there were fresh longs on this counter yesterday.

Talking about the fundamentals, the real estate demand has been booming and the home improvement theme is really working and that is a positive for this particular stock.