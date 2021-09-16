Momentumisers: IndusInd Bank outperforms Nifty50; here’s why

IndusInd Bank has outperformed Nifty50 in the last one week, wherein the stock has gained close to about 5.5 percent while the Nifty gain was close to 1 percent.

On a monthly basis, it has outperformed Bank Nifty. It is up about 3.4 percent month-on-month (MoM), while Bank Nifty is up 2.1 percent MoM.

The daily trading volume data over the last two weeks has increased almost 3x - from about Rs 215 crore as on September 2 to about Rs 635 crore as on September 15.

September 15 delivery volumes were also strong, above 33.25 percent.

Looking at the technical level, the stock closed at about Rs 1,054 yesterday. Its 52-week high is above Rs 1,120 per share. So the stock is trading at a discount of about 5.9 percent to its 52-week high and it has an exposure of close to 1.65 percent of Rs 3,500 crore in Vodafone Idea over which, it could see some relief coming in.

