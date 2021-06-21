Home

    Momentumisers: Here's why HUL is in focus

    By Mangalam Maloo
    Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) stock was up almost 2.7 percent in Friday’s trading session. All of last week, it was up 5 percent and it has also been among the best performers this month from the Nifty pack, up 6 percent.

    Despite seeing a 6 percent upmove last week, it is up just 3.5 percent for this year itself.
    The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) index has outperformed this month, 3 percent, and in that HUL has performed better with 6 percent move.
    It is about 1 percent away from its all-time high.
    The key factors why the stock has been moving higher are – one, because of the volatility in the market, now there is a flight to defensives, second, a fair amount of brokerage notes that came by last week and third, the company’s own growth triggers for Q1 and for quarters, going ahead.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo for more details.
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    NTPC116.45 2.90 2.55
    Adani Ports708.50 14.15 2.04
    HDFC Life715.30 6.10 0.86
    Asian Paints3,069.65 22.45 0.74
    UltraTechCement6,735.90 42.00 0.63
