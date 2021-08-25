Momentumisers: Here’s why BLS International is surging

BLS International Services closed at a 3-year high yesterday, August 24. It has moved up as much as 32 percent in the last two days and as much as 45 percent in the last month.

BLS International Services closed at a 3-year high yesterday, August 24. It has moved up as much as 32 percent in the last two days and as much as 45 percent in the last month. In fact, considering the last two days in terms of volumes, it’s nearly 2.8 times daily the one-month average volume and similarly, two-day deliverable volumes are also 2.9 times the one-month average volume.

It’s a travel support services company and its marketcap is a bit less than Rs 2,000 crore.

At this point in time, considering there has been a sharp upmove in the stock, its support currently is at Rs 153 and that is its 20-day moving average (DMA); a little further away, it's two-day low is at Rs 143.

The reason behind this upmove is, of course, the expectations of increased travel, hence, higher global visa applications would benefit the company as well as expectations of higher sales for domestic services in terms of the travel segment.

