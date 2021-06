On Thursday, Godawari Power and Ispat shot up 15 percent and ended higher by around 10 percent. This month itself it has done well, is up around 15 percent.

Thursday’s volumes were at 2.6 times of the average volume that the stock trades at. Yesterday’s trading turnover was equal to preceding six days’ trading turnover.

In terms of the levels to watch out for, it is above 20, 50, 100 and 200 day-moving average.

Shyam Metalics IPO opens on Monday, June 14, and it is a peer in a lot of products that Godawari Power and Ispat also trade in. So, one should watch out for whether this momentum will continue till the time the IPO opens up.