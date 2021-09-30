Momentumisers: AU Small Finance Bank in focus, here’s why

AU Small Finance Bank outperformed the Nifty in the last week. In the last week, the stock is up 6.8 percent compared to Nifty gain of close to 1 percent and Bank Nifty gain of 2.2 percent.

The daily trading volume data has increased by 3.1 times over the last two weeks, from about Rs 142 crore as of September 16 to about Rs 444 crore as of yesterday, September 29.

Yesterday's delivery volume was strong at about 40.65. So, the stock level currently is at Rs 1,159 as per yesterday's close, so there is a good move over there and can see follow-through given the fact that there is strong support at 100-day moving average (DMA), which it crossed yesterday and resistance can be seen at 50-DMA of Rs 1208.5 per share.

