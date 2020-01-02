Market
MOIL shares rally over 8 percent on manganese ore price revision
Updated : January 02, 2020 11:38 AM IST
MOIL revised prices of different grades of manganese ore effective from January 1.
The company hiked the prices of all grades of Chemical by around 10 percent and basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Di-oxide (EMD) by around 5 percent.
