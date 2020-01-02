#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

MOIL shares rally over 8 percent on manganese ore price revision

Updated : January 02, 2020 11:38 AM IST

MOIL revised prices of different grades of manganese ore effective from January 1.
The company hiked the prices of all grades of Chemical by around 10 percent and basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Di-oxide (EMD) by around 5 percent.
MOIL shares rally over 8 percent on manganese ore price revision
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV