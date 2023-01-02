English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

MOIL shares rise after price hikes, December sales nearly doubling from last month

MOIL shares rise after price hikes, December sales nearly doubling from last month

MOIL shares rise after price hikes, December sales nearly doubling from last month
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 2, 2023 1:46:07 PM IST (Published)

The company recorded a 91 percent month-on-month growth in sales for December at 1.64 lakh tonnes compared to November.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell MOIL share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Public sector manganese ore mining major MOIL Ltd. gained over 4 percent on Monday after the company reported an 18 percent growth in production in December 2022 indicating a multi-year record level output of 1,41,321 tonnes at its rated capacity level.


MOIL reported a 91 percent month-on-month growth in sales for December at 1,64,235 tonnes compared to November 2022. The company aims to double its production to 3 million tonnes (MT) by 2030.

Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL, who took charge as CMD on December 29, 2022, expressed confidence that the performance will be continued.

MOIL Ltd. is a Schedule-A, Miniratna category-1 CPSE under the Ministry of Steel. It is the largest producer of manganese ore in India with a market share of 45 percent. It operates 11 mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The state-owned manganese mining major operates a total of 11 mines —  seven in the Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and four in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The company is exploring business opportunities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Odisha besides Madhya Pradesh.

The Miniratna company recently revised prices of Manganese ore and other products of different grades with effect from January 1, 2023. The PSU raised the prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with a manganese content of Mn-44 percent and above by 15 percent.

Further, the prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with manganese content below Mn-44 percent, SMGR (Mn-30 percent and Mn-25 percent), fines, and chemical grades have been increased by 7.5 percent. The basic price of EMD for January has been increased from Rs 1,85,000 per MT to Rs 1,90,000 per MT.

The MOIL Ltd. stock is trading 4.35 percent higher at Rs 168.05.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MOIL

Previous Article

Steel Strips December turnover rises 43% from last year, promoters release some pledged shares

Next Article

REC to divest entire shareholding in WRSR Power to Adani Transmission

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X