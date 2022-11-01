MOIL cuts prices of all ferro grades of manganese ore by 7.5 percent

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Shares of MOIL are down nearly 10 percent this year.

State-owned manganese ore mining company MOIL Ltd. has revised the prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products by 7.5 percent on the prevailing prices, effective from Tuesday November 1, 2022.

The Nagpur headquartered Mini-Ratna company said that the prices of all Ferro grades of manganese ore with manganese content of 44 percent and above have been cut by 7.5 percent.

Similarly, the prices of all other Ferro grades of manganese ore with metal content below 44 percent, SMGR (manganese content 30 percent and 25 percent), and Fines and Chemical grades are unchanged.

The basic price of Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) has been increased from Rs 1.7 lakh Per Metric Tonne to Rs 1.8 lakh Per Metric Tonne for the month of November.

Shares of MOIL traded at Rs 154.35, up 0.065 percent, at 12:40 pm on Tuesday.

The company reported a 24.4 percent growth in revenue for the April-June quarter to Rs 390.7 crore, compared to Rs 314.1 crore for the same quarter a year ago. Mining products contributed the most to the company's topline.

