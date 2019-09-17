#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
MMTC, STC stocks tank up to 19% on reports of shutdown

Updated : September 17, 2019 01:12 PM IST

Shares of State Trading Corporation (STC) and Metals & Miners Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) plunged up to 19 percent on Tuesday on reports that the Commerce Ministry may shut down the firms.
STC fell as much as 19 percent to Rs 108.45, while MMTC tanked 16 percent to Rs 20.70 per share.
The government owns a 90 percent stake in both firms.
