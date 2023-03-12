M&M to offload 4.6% stake in Mahindra CIE via block deals

The floor price for the sale is Rs 355 a share and the deal size is estimated to be Rs 615 crore, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

Home-grown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd is likely to sell a 4.6 percent stake in auto component firm Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd through a block deals on Monday.

The floor price for the sale is Rs 355 a share and the deal size is estimated to be Rs 615 crore, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

There will be a 60-day lock-up period post-block deal for the investors, said people familiar with the matter.

Mahindra CIE Automotive is a subsidiary of the CIE automotive group of Spain. Mahindra & Mahindra holds a 9.25 percent stake in the company as of December 2022.

Mahindra CIE Automotive's net profit for the December quarter tripled on year to Rs 195 crore on strong operational performance and exceptional gain.

The company recorded a gain of Rs 37.87 crore for the quarter, a significant improvement from the exceptional loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the same period last year.

It reported 153 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit at Rs 195 crore for Q4 FY23 on strong operational performance and exceptional gains. It further said that it is likely to deliver more than 10 percent growth in CY23.

Its consolidated revenue for the December quarter was at Rs 2,247 crore, up 35 percent compared to the same period during FY22 on strong operations in India and cost pass-throughs in the European Union.

While the company’s India business grew 21.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,407 crore, its Europe business increased by 43 percent to Rs 1,323.1 crore during the same quarter.