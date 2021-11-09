M&M, Tata Motors, TVS Motor, Britannia and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 9

Mahindra & Mahindra |

A higher-than-anticipated quarterly earnings pushed the stock 5 percent higher.

Britannia Industries | The fast-moving consumer goods company's stock closed 2.6 percent lower after the company's earnings for the September quarter missed Street's estimates. It fallen as much as 5 percent earlier today.

TVS Motor Company | The stock ended 2.6 percent higher after a media report said some global investors might invest in the two-wheeler company's electric vehicle subsidiary. The stock had jumped about 11 percent earlier today.

Tata Motors | The stock ended nearly 2 percent higher at a time when the market sentiment seems supportive of companies grabbing the electric vehicles opportunity in India. Along with the ordinary shares, Tata Motors DVR also rose 7 percent.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The small finance lender's poor quarterly numbers disappointed the Street, pulling the stock down 16 percent intraday. The scrip settled 3 percent lower, recovering a large part of intraday losses.

Sobha | Robust quarterly numbers and an encouraging management commentary drove the stock 11 percent higher today. However, it came off its day's high and ended up 2 percent.

Modison Metals | The company's board has given a nod to enter into an agreement with RENERA and LDrive LLC for trading, assembly and manufacturing of battery energy storage system and electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India. Post this announcement, the stock surged 6 percent but it erased gains and ended down 0.2 percent.

IRCON International | The company's stock ended 3 percent higher after IRCON International said it bagged an order of Rs 5,142 crore from National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd.